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SHARIA LAWYER: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Worked With Hamas & Approved Muslim Prayer In The City
The Pete Santilli Show
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11 views • June 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1953 - Friday - May 29, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/qBLMgdY7yHA 
 
 SHARIA LAWYER: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Worked With Hamas & Approved Muslim Prayer In The City

Mayor Jacob Frey, working directly with terrorists from Hamas doing business as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and other jihadis from the Dar al Hijrah Islamic Center, approved the muslim call to prayer out loud in Minneapolis for the first time in history.   Minneapolis becomes only the third city in America to allow the call to prayer like this. The others are Dearborn, Michigan and Paterson, New Jersey.  SHARIA LAWYER: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Worked With Hamas & Approved Muslim Prayer In The City – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/7oQz30qKRPw 
GUEST:  Bishop Florin Tony Cimpean serves as Senior Pastor of Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Chicago since 2001. This is one of the largest and oldest Romanian churches in USA.   Pastor Cimpean grew up in communist Romania where his family experienced persecution for their faith. Pastor Cimpean got his BA from ITP Bucharest, M. Div. from PTS and did his doctoral work at Vanderbilt University. Bishop Cimpean also serves as Chair of Church of God Romanian Council, President of Discover Your Mission Inc. and Chancellor of Sola Scriptura College & Seminary. Pastor Cimpean travels internationally to preach and teach theology, leadership and missions. Through these ministries, Pastor Cimpean is actively involved in charitable and humanitarian projects in over 35 countries.  With this his wife Michelle, they have two awesome children, Anthony and Abigail.  Bishop Cimpean is passionate about God and His people, his family, missions and politics. 
 https://www.phila.co/
https://m.facebook.com/fcimpean#_=_

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