© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pyramid Show - Octogon vs. Occitania [MIRRORED]
Follow
1
Share
Report
14 views • June 19, 2020
01010100 01100101 01101101 01110000 01101100 01100001 01110010 00100000 01001011 01101110 01101001 01100111 01101000 01110100 01110011 00100000 01100001 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01010000 01111001 01110010 01100101 01101110 01100101 01100101 01110011
Teutonic and European Historian Sean Ross’ “Pyramide Show” tracing Pharaohnic Lineage from Egypt into the European Alpine Heartland. Original video : https://youtu.be/7R5frDdwc4c
The Pharaohs of Octogon destroyed the highstanding free european civilisation of Occitania; the circles of power do not accept any other civilisation, which is not under their control. They rule in every state and country in the world, only acting as being different and opposed to eachother in order to play peoples out against eachother; North-Corea, Iran, USA, China, Russia are all being governed by the same group - just acting differently, believe me.”
Teutonic and European Historian Sean Ross’ “Pyramide Show” tracing Pharaohnic Lineage from Egypt into the European Alpine Heartland. Original video : https://youtu.be/7R5frDdwc4c
The Pharaohs of Octogon destroyed the highstanding free european civilisation of Occitania; the circles of power do not accept any other civilisation, which is not under their control. They rule in every state and country in the world, only acting as being different and opposed to eachother in order to play peoples out against eachother; North-Corea, Iran, USA, China, Russia are all being governed by the same group - just acting differently, believe me.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.