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Covid check in No 4 - 5/18/2020
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22 views • May 19, 2020
Hello! Another video to help us all stay in preparedness mode!
There is talk of a second wave that could be serious. Prepare for it.
An update on what we have seen, what is now available, great tips for sanitizing your area, and... be nice out there. Some people are working very hard to keep things moving for us all.
There is talk of a second wave that could be serious. Prepare for it.
An update on what we have seen, what is now available, great tips for sanitizing your area, and... be nice out there. Some people are working very hard to keep things moving for us all.
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