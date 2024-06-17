Equipping Christians: Understanding Spiritual Warfare and Resisting Satan's Tactics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/
Brother Larry talks the importance of spiritual awareness and preparedness for believers in Christ. Drawing from personal experiences in the military and Biblical teachings, they stress that just as soldiers must know their enemy to be effective in combat, Christians must understand Satan's tactics and be spiritually vigilant. This awareness includes knowing the Word of God thoroughly, resisting sinful influences, and maintaining a forgiving and loving attitude towards others. The ultimate goal is to uphold the name of Jesus Christ amidst spiritual battles, ensuring one's faith remains strong and effective.