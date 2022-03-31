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WHY IS MOVING TO SELF SO IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW?
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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94 views • March 31, 2022
To move into unity, we need to step back into self. It's time for you to step back into your personal power. Would you agree?

Hit the play button and listen closely because this is an important message that everyone needs to hear and onboard. If we really want to help the collective, we need to step back into our power and reclaim our sovereignty. As things are right now, we haven't been able to move out of these states of manipulation and control; essentially, all we are doing is perpetuating more conditioning. NOW is the time to shift this.

In other words, your ability to achieve higher states of self-awareness will directly impact your contribution to the collective on this road to ascension.

Here is another video on choosing the new paradigm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMO9m3mIlDE&;t=18s

And don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more content like this!

* Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntypurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workabundance life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy