Vaccine Deaths as High as Scary Numbers – Dr. Peter McCullough



"The total number of Americans [who] have lost their lives the vaccines is unknown. The CDC admits to 15,000 people," reported Dr. McCullough.



"The current underreporting factor for death is likely to be 30. 30 x 15,000 is 450,000 [deaths due to the C19 shots]."



Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.



