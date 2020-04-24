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SUNRAY by Garner [final version]
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1 view • April 24, 2020
SUNRAY is a song by Scottish 4-piece, Garner who hail from the beautiful wee town of Penicuik, near Edinburgh. This well-loved, feel-good, 90's classic, now has a new video for 2020. The video is a beguiling montage of archive footage, sometimes humorous, sometimes off-the-wall and sometimes poignant that adds different dimensions to the songs journey of self-discovery.
As guitarist Andrew Boyle says:
'The character in the song is on a spiritual journey, from the first yearnings for truth to a deeper experience of what it means to be a seeker. Ultimately, his desire is to transcend self-limitation and shine his inner light far and wide much as the sun shines its rays to all of humanity'.
As guitarist Andrew Boyle says:
'The character in the song is on a spiritual journey, from the first yearnings for truth to a deeper experience of what it means to be a seeker. Ultimately, his desire is to transcend self-limitation and shine his inner light far and wide much as the sun shines its rays to all of humanity'.
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