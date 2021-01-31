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High-transmission Variants in Canada, Why Vaccines for Population Control, Warning to Vaccine Refusers, and More: 01.30.2021
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633 views • January 31, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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High-transmission variants in Canada
http://www.sfu.ca/magpie/blog/high-transmission-variant-modelling.html
--
Why the Use of Vaccines for Population Control?
Written by Terry and Terral
--
A Warning for Vaccine-hesitant Truth-seekers: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-g-kohls/a-warning-for-vaccine-hesitant-truth-seekers-the-0-01-have-it-in-for-you/
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.30.2021):
Prof Dolores Cahill: https://rumble.com/vd92zv-prof-dolores-cahill-why-people-will-start-dying-a-few-months-after-the-firs.html
Referenced paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
--
Atlantic Ocean is mysteriously growing bigger: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/atlantic-ocean-growing-bigger-mystery.html
--
Mars is wiggling and wobbling: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mars-wobble-mystery-rotation.html
--
EarthMaster Report 1/29/2021: https://youtu.be/j0zGdog81VY
--
Journalist claims White House is empty: https://www.intellihub.com/journalist-claims-white-house-is-empty-lights-out-there-is-zero-activity/
--
Travelers to pay ‘more than $2K’ for new mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, Trudeau says
https://globalnews.ca/news/7607191/covid-canada-international-travel-restrictions/
--
Tony Blair: "Inevitable" Global Vaccine Passports Should Be Implemented Now
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/tony-blair-inevitable-global-vaccine-passports-should-be-implemented-now
--
Forced to Get the COVID Vaccine? ICAN May Be Able to Help
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/forced-to-get-covid-vaccine-ican-may-be-able-to-help/
--
U.S. Military has been transporting COVID-19 patients: https://youtu.be/nKZAgRVtNZY
--
Two regions moving to Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan: https://youtu.be/IIgLTuc3j3k
--
Lockdown Measures In Spain, Denmark .. Bring Citizens Out In Protest: https://youtu.be/rmewEVzjOJQ
--
Our Funeral Home is Overwhelmed With Bodies: https://youtu.be/QdpSgEQKVNE
--
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-variant-south-africa-us-2bc397370cdd44afe916ddd6edbaf870
--
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective: https://apnews.com/article/j-and-j-coronavirus-vaccine-a7d254f0299d846062bf6195031880a3
--
Europe regulator: No new vaccine side effects: https://apnews.com/article/europe-united-nations-health-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-50c1f79fca97a6c2e46f7eaf8fd7afc0
--
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU: https://apnews.com/article/europe-health-coronavirus-pandemic-france-restaurants-9a3b99454b98ce6d1379fc781fa52f90
--
Cali. X-ray Tech “Excited” to Get Shot Dies
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cali-x-ray-tech-excited-to-get-shot-dies-after-receiving-2nd-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
--
Hundreds make midnight run for COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle: https://youtu.be/06y6NX42k18
--
The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
High-transmission variants in Canada
http://www.sfu.ca/magpie/blog/high-transmission-variant-modelling.html
--
Why the Use of Vaccines for Population Control?
Written by Terry and Terral
--
A Warning for Vaccine-hesitant Truth-seekers: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-g-kohls/a-warning-for-vaccine-hesitant-truth-seekers-the-0-01-have-it-in-for-you/
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.30.2021):
Prof Dolores Cahill: https://rumble.com/vd92zv-prof-dolores-cahill-why-people-will-start-dying-a-few-months-after-the-firs.html
Referenced paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
--
Atlantic Ocean is mysteriously growing bigger: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/atlantic-ocean-growing-bigger-mystery.html
--
Mars is wiggling and wobbling: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mars-wobble-mystery-rotation.html
--
EarthMaster Report 1/29/2021: https://youtu.be/j0zGdog81VY
--
Journalist claims White House is empty: https://www.intellihub.com/journalist-claims-white-house-is-empty-lights-out-there-is-zero-activity/
--
Travelers to pay ‘more than $2K’ for new mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, Trudeau says
https://globalnews.ca/news/7607191/covid-canada-international-travel-restrictions/
--
Tony Blair: "Inevitable" Global Vaccine Passports Should Be Implemented Now
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/tony-blair-inevitable-global-vaccine-passports-should-be-implemented-now
--
Forced to Get the COVID Vaccine? ICAN May Be Able to Help
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/forced-to-get-covid-vaccine-ican-may-be-able-to-help/
--
U.S. Military has been transporting COVID-19 patients: https://youtu.be/nKZAgRVtNZY
--
Two regions moving to Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan: https://youtu.be/IIgLTuc3j3k
--
Lockdown Measures In Spain, Denmark .. Bring Citizens Out In Protest: https://youtu.be/rmewEVzjOJQ
--
Our Funeral Home is Overwhelmed With Bodies: https://youtu.be/QdpSgEQKVNE
--
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-variant-south-africa-us-2bc397370cdd44afe916ddd6edbaf870
--
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective: https://apnews.com/article/j-and-j-coronavirus-vaccine-a7d254f0299d846062bf6195031880a3
--
Europe regulator: No new vaccine side effects: https://apnews.com/article/europe-united-nations-health-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-50c1f79fca97a6c2e46f7eaf8fd7afc0
--
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU: https://apnews.com/article/europe-health-coronavirus-pandemic-france-restaurants-9a3b99454b98ce6d1379fc781fa52f90
--
Cali. X-ray Tech “Excited” to Get Shot Dies
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cali-x-ray-tech-excited-to-get-shot-dies-after-receiving-2nd-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
--
Hundreds make midnight run for COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle: https://youtu.be/06y6NX42k18
--
The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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