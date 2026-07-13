20th Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Benita Francis

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20th Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Prophetic Time | 13 July 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Benita Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/QklIuZvEW34
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