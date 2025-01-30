BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SecDef Pete Hegseth Addresses Mid-Air Collision: Experienced Crew Involved in Routine Training Flight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
174 views • 3 months ago

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Addresses Mid-Air Collision: Experienced Crew Involved in Routine Training Flight

Pete Hegseth released a statement regarding the incident involving a mid-air collision between a US Army "Black Hawk" helicopter and a passenger jet.

Hegseth explained that the helicopter was engaged in a planned annual training exercise at the time of the incident. Out of respect for the families of the crew, who have not all been notified, the names and ranks of the crew members are not being released at this time.

He further noted that the crew was well-trained and conducting a routine nighttime proficiency check, which included the use of night vision equipment.

Hegseth added that the ongoing investigation is expected to quickly determine whether the helicopter was following the correct flight path and maintaining the proper altitude at the time of the collision.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy