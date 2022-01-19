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15 Shelters with a Tarp | Camping & Bushcraft
SurvivalTV
SurvivalTV
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185 views • January 19, 2022
15 shelters you can make with a tarp and use for bushcraft and camping in the wilderness. There are tips on what tarp I am using, how to put up a tarp, what knots to use for the ridgeline and tarp tie out points as well as guy lines. Many of these tarp setups represent bushcraft shelters. I have tried and tested many of these on solo overnight camping trips in winter and summer.

My Tarp (US): https://amzn.to/3rvpeJj
My Tarp (UK): https://amzn.to/30stY6g
Paracord (US): https://amzn.to/33DDHLg
Paracord (UK): https://amzn.to/3kc3Kgd

Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
02:13 - Ridgeline Knots
03:31 - Adirondack Shelter
04:07 - Prussic Knot
06:26 - Basic Lean-to
07:28 - Lean-to with Roof
07:50 - Guy Line Hitch
08:50 - A-frame Shelter
09:13 - Flying A-frame
10:02 - Diamond Fly
11:06 - C-Fly
12:15 - C-Fly Wedge
12:31 - Bodybag
13:23 - Extended A-frame
13:44 - Stealth Shelter
14:48 - Ground Bivi
15:34 - Tarp Tipi
16:30 - Tarp Tent
18:15 - Plow Point Shelter

More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M

MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/
Keywords
survival skillswilderness survivalbushcraftknotsbushcraft skillsshelter buildingtarp skillstarp sheltersridgeline knots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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