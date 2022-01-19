15 Shelters with a Tarp | Camping & Bushcraft

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Paracord (US): https://amzn.to/33DDHLg
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Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
02:13 - Ridgeline Knots
03:31 - Adirondack Shelter
04:07 - Prussic Knot
06:26 - Basic Lean-to
07:28 - Lean-to with Roof
07:50 - Guy Line Hitch
08:50 - A-frame Shelter
09:13 - Flying A-frame
10:02 - Diamond Fly
11:06 - C-Fly
12:15 - C-Fly Wedge
12:31 - Bodybag
13:23 - Extended A-frame
13:44 - Stealth Shelter
14:48 - Ground Bivi
15:34 - Tarp Tipi
16:30 - Tarp Tent
18:15 - Plow Point Shelter
More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M
MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/