Lorie Ladd Be Transparent and Vulnerable. Speak Up!

Loyalty to Truth will overpower all social loyalties.

Expose yourself! Be vulnerable! Be transparent!

We must be open, honest, and forthcoming about our mistakes. Otherwise, we pretend like we’re all put together when we’re not, we’re nothing but fake trash polite poison disingenuous rhetoric that we put on for the world to hide our shame and humiliation of our shortcomings and weaknesses.

This video by Lorie Ladd says it all. Stop everything you’re doing, and watch this video. Be transparent! Be vulnerable! Little else matters if you can’t be honest, first with yourself, and then to others. Loyalty to Absolute Truth overshadows and overpowers all social loyalties. Learn to prioritize truth above and beyond everything else in order to maintain energetic integrity and grow a backbone.

Admit when you’re wrong, and we’ll all get along.

That’s our new collective mantra.

Speak up! Censorship Necessitates Arms.

That’s why the 1st amendment and the 2nd amendment are so important. As long as we’re allow to speak our minds, and as long people have the courage, bravery, and responsibility to say what needs to be said and not try to sweep problems under the rug, pretending like they don’t exist, we’re free to, and we must, exercise our 1st amendment rights of free speech.

If censorship becomes a problem, and we’re not allowed to speak our minds, and our digital town squares are suffocated by idiotic social police who try to shut us up thinking they’re right when they’re actually wrong, then we must actually take up arms to defend our rights to free speech. That’s why the 2nd amendment right to bear arms is necessary and important. As long we exercise the 1st one, meaning we also have people to light the fire under the asses of the sleepy sheep and get them to speak up, then we don’t have to worry about the second one.