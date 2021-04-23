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Dr. Charged For Promoting Wellness, Mass Vax Sites Closing And Schwab Says Unvaxxed Are Dangerous!
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30 views • April 23, 2021
A Dr. in Missouri is the first to be charged under the covid protection act. Dr. Eric Nepute promotes healthy living and they cannot have that! We have been seeing the mass vax sites closing around the country due to slow demand! Klaus Schwab is at it again saying that we the unvaxxed are the ones that are a danger!
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Article Links:
https://www.ksdk.com/mobile/article/news/crime/st-louis-county-chiropractor-charged-false-claims-covid-treatments-ftc/63-119e5eda-c6d8-4f4a-863b-76576a13f1ec
https://www.primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/us-states-close-mass-vaccination-centers-due-falling-demand
https://thetattyjournal.org/2021/04/07/tyrant-klaus-schwab-declares-unvaccinated-people-to-be-a-threat-to-humanity/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/massvax.jpg?itok=sIWAH2Di
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.ksdk.com/mobile/article/news/crime/st-louis-county-chiropractor-charged-false-claims-covid-treatments-ftc/63-119e5eda-c6d8-4f4a-863b-76576a13f1ec
https://www.primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/us-states-close-mass-vaccination-centers-due-falling-demand
https://thetattyjournal.org/2021/04/07/tyrant-klaus-schwab-declares-unvaccinated-people-to-be-a-threat-to-humanity/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/massvax.jpg?itok=sIWAH2Di
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