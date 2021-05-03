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PFIZER DOCS REVEAL "SHEDDING" OR TRANSMISSION OF SPIKE PROTEINS CAN BE PASSED TO THOSE NOT JABBED!
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764 views • May 03, 2021
This includes pets. Beware of those who ARE jabbed with whatever poison they have put in people. This is not a vaccine, it is a biological weapon that can mutate and travel to and from others 2 and 4 legged and beyond. We are at war. War was declared long ago. Can you see it now?
Source: “3D to 5D Consciousness” via Jim Crenshaw
Source: “3D to 5D Consciousness” via Jim Crenshaw
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