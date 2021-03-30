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SUPER SOLDIER TALKs TO MICHAEL JACO - Secret Space Program, Ex-CIA, Ex-Navy Seal, Memories - Super Soldier Talk, James Rink
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256 views • March 30, 2021
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Michael Jaco Interview, Secret Space Program, Ex-CIA, Ex-Navy Seal, Memories - Super Soldier Talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg6eVNJWTDM
Thank you James Rink at Super Soldier Talk on YouTube, for the recording of this interview that I am mirroring so others may find this information. Please consider supporting both the James Rink and Michael Jaco sites. Information below:
Michael Jaco was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. He enlisted in the United States Navy in November 1978 and started his career as a Navy Hard Hat Diver. He volunteered for Basic Underwater Demolition/Sea Air and Land (BUD/S) training in August 1981. He completed BUD/S training 6 months later with class 116 in February 1982. Upon leaving the US Navy in December 2002 he has served as a High-Risk Security Contractor. In this video Michael will be sharing what he recalls about the Secret Space program and what life was like working for the CIA.
Visit Michael’s website at: https://unleashingintuition.com/
Be sure to subscribe
If you like to learn more about James Rink, super soldiers, and milabs please visit:
http://www.supersoldiertalk.com
Please support us with your tax-deductible donations:
http://www.healingsoulsurvivors.org/
If you like to learn more about how meditation technology can assist you please visit:
http://www.neologicaltech.com
Video edited and created by James Rink
Original Recording Date: March 21, 2021
Disclaimer:
James Rink and Neological Technologies does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Meditation and any information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Michael Jaco Interview, Secret Space Program, Ex-CIA, Ex-Navy Seal, Memories - Super Soldier Talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg6eVNJWTDM
Thank you James Rink at Super Soldier Talk on YouTube, for the recording of this interview that I am mirroring so others may find this information. Please consider supporting both the James Rink and Michael Jaco sites. Information below:
Michael Jaco was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. He enlisted in the United States Navy in November 1978 and started his career as a Navy Hard Hat Diver. He volunteered for Basic Underwater Demolition/Sea Air and Land (BUD/S) training in August 1981. He completed BUD/S training 6 months later with class 116 in February 1982. Upon leaving the US Navy in December 2002 he has served as a High-Risk Security Contractor. In this video Michael will be sharing what he recalls about the Secret Space program and what life was like working for the CIA.
Visit Michael’s website at: https://unleashingintuition.com/
Be sure to subscribe
If you like to learn more about James Rink, super soldiers, and milabs please visit:
http://www.supersoldiertalk.com
Please support us with your tax-deductible donations:
http://www.healingsoulsurvivors.org/
If you like to learn more about how meditation technology can assist you please visit:
http://www.neologicaltech.com
Video edited and created by James Rink
Original Recording Date: March 21, 2021
Disclaimer:
James Rink and Neological Technologies does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Meditation and any information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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