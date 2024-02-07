Topic.of the Week 2/6/2024: Scraping By On A Million Per Year

Apparently inflation in America is now so bad that some people who earn what not long ago would have been considered an upper class income are just getting by. The outrageous costs of child care, food, housing and cars combine to ensure that even millionaires are perpetually broke and in debt. Is this simply because they have no idea how to manage their money?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.