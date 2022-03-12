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President of Big Pharma Sales: Joe Biden
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10 views • March 12, 2022
Joe Biden was elected to the position of lead salesman for Big Pharma. Those who voted for him thought they were electing him president of the United States. He spends taxpayer money to advertise pharmaceuticals, to buy pharmaceuticals, and to force citizens to be injected with pharmaceuticals.
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