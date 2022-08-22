Feds vs. the People

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Feds persecute patriots. Patriots vote out Democrats and RINOs. Hello, home raids, good-bye, phonies like Liz Cheney. And the battle rages on. The full crew with Chet Martin, Brian Breault and CV Berton are in house with guests Bob Swick & Reggie Littlejohn.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local
radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and
Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ -
and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye