Ukraine Update June 27, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Lysichansk civilians refuse to be "evacuated" by Ukrainian troops
- Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspects Russian troops.
- A total of more than 720 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 26th.
- Missiles hit Kiev.
- Russian missiles hit training centers in western Ukraine.
- Azov Battalion troops killed and then burned the bodies of foreign mercenaries.
- 16 year old asks why Ukraine kills civilians.
- KillNet
- Putin promises Belarus Iskander-M missiles.
- Summary for Russian speakers.