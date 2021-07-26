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Is Yoga Serpent Worship?
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112 views • July 26, 2021
More about Christian Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Other resources in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&;search=yoga
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Our topic for this segment of our program is Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ, What Position Should Christians Hold? And we’re concerned about yoga’s popularity within Christianity, not only because it’s a religion that is in direct opposition to biblical Christianity, but its growing acceptance by many Christians indicates there is a critical lack of discernment in the evangelical church today. So, no matter where you stand on the issue, hopefully we can provide information about the subject that you will find helpful. Dave, why would it be necessary, and obviously some thought it to be very necessary, to create a “spiritual emergency network” with centers around the country complete with hot lines and lists of licensed mental health professionals who are on call?
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Other resources in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&;search=yoga
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Our topic for this segment of our program is Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ, What Position Should Christians Hold? And we’re concerned about yoga’s popularity within Christianity, not only because it’s a religion that is in direct opposition to biblical Christianity, but its growing acceptance by many Christians indicates there is a critical lack of discernment in the evangelical church today. So, no matter where you stand on the issue, hopefully we can provide information about the subject that you will find helpful. Dave, why would it be necessary, and obviously some thought it to be very necessary, to create a “spiritual emergency network” with centers around the country complete with hot lines and lists of licensed mental health professionals who are on call?
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