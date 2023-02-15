Education Vouchers v. Free Market Education, with Classical Conversations Leigh Bortins | Ep. 58

Do lawmakers have it all wrong on children’s education? Leigh Bortins from Classical Conversations thinks so. She joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA” to offer an alternative to universal education vouchers, or money follows the child propositions, and make a case for a free market for childhood education and learning. Founder of one of the largest homeschool curriculums and parent support systems in the country, Leigh explains how our children’s souls are at stake and what she thinks and has seen families, churches and communities do about it, regardless of income level or time availability.As always, the views discussed in this interview are the independent views of our show guests. Because we here at We The Patriots USA, vehemently defend free speech.Show more





Classical Conversations: https://classicalconversations.com/





Transgenderism in Public Schools violates Constitution, Caldwell Parents from Headline-Making Board Meeting | Ep 53: https://rumble.com/v2750uk-transgenderism-in-public-schools-violates-constitution-caldwell-board-meeti.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19





Brian Festa, “Identity Crisis, the New Religion of Transgenderism in Public Schools: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/identity-crisis-the-new-religion-of-transgenderism-in-public-schools/ Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: 3d6efb3cf25e5189









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co