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Controlling Your Narrative
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51 views • February 09, 2022
Controlling Your Narrative. Are you in control of your narrative? Do other forces control your narrative? What does it even mean for you?
In this video I talk about looking inward. And about a Near Death Experience (NDE) story. Mentioning Stuart Wilde’s advice to make friends with death. And also looking toward dreams for finding an inner narrative.
Join me and comment on what you hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
In this video I talk about looking inward. And about a Near Death Experience (NDE) story. Mentioning Stuart Wilde’s advice to make friends with death. And also looking toward dreams for finding an inner narrative.
Join me and comment on what you hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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