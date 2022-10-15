Create New Account
SWINDON & WILTS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: GATHERING EVIDENCE OF 5G EMF RADIATION IN WILTSHIRE
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago

Continuing a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Wiltshire.


This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.


This survey was conducted by Mikey and Jan from Chippenham, Wiltshire over several days in late August to late September 2022.

Locations include:

Royal Wootton Bassett (SN4)

Devizes (SN10)

Calne (SN11)

Melksham (SN12)

Corsham (SN13)

Chippenham (SN14 and SN15)

Trowbridge (BA14)


Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


