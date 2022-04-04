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Banning Speech to Hypnotize the Masses to the Blue Haired Narrative
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106 views • April 04, 2022
The people we least want to judge what is and what is not hate speech, or the blue haired woke Taliban that have infiltrated the social media companies, firmly propping up one narrative. The free speech in the public Square is a notion only from the past, and the masses will be hypnotized when they believe that there is only one narrative echoing through society because other ideas are silenced.
#freespeech #censorship #socialmedia
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#freespeech #censorship #socialmedia
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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