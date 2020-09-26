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Le Confinement Tue ! - L'épidémie est finie ! - Silvano Trotta
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77 views • September 26, 2020
26 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Confinement:7
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
On va encore rajouter des preuves que le Confinement Tue et que l'épidémie est finie ! Maintenant cela devient une PLANDÉMIE !
Sources :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dv_AbZ43ydU&;list=PLJPHDuDYf6eO_6eAOWn7_RbWT-42InNdW
https://colibris-wiki.org/mascarade/?PagePrincipale
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65DRwY5ZKgZKxGqpU24zdw
https://www.aier.org/article/open-letter-from-medical-doctors-and-health-professionals-to-all-belgian-authorities-and-all-belgian-media/
https://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/covid-19-deutsche-aerzte-verschrieben-von-donald-trump-empfohlenes-medikament-a-d62e453e-a38a-4690-9e0b-9465f35a85d7-amp
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8774141/Coronavirus-UK-Lockdown-kill-75-000-thats-OFFICIAL-projection.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/09/oklahoma-doctors-claim-masks-are-harmful-to-healthy-people-and-file-lawsuit-against-mandates.html
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/ca-va-trop-loin-le-temoignage-dune-enseignante-qui-appelle-ses-collegues-au-rassemblement-et-a-la-resistance/2180/
https://fr.sott.net/article/36006-Les-tests-PCR-du-Covid-peuvent-ils-etre-un-moyen-d-infecter-ou-d-implanter-subrepticement-des-personnes
https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/11629637-en-2019-les-medecins-ont-recu-115-millions-de-francs-de-la-pharma.html
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/economia/ora-arriva-laddio-ai-contanti-3000-euro-sul-conto-corrente-1892464.html
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/virus/coronavirus/confinement/covid-19-selon-deux-prix-nobel-sans-confinement-en-decembre-il-y-aura-une-hecatombe-apres-noel-6990277
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
On va encore rajouter des preuves que le Confinement Tue et que l'épidémie est finie ! Maintenant cela devient une PLANDÉMIE !
Sources :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dv_AbZ43ydU&;list=PLJPHDuDYf6eO_6eAOWn7_RbWT-42InNdW
https://colibris-wiki.org/mascarade/?PagePrincipale
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65DRwY5ZKgZKxGqpU24zdw
https://www.aier.org/article/open-letter-from-medical-doctors-and-health-professionals-to-all-belgian-authorities-and-all-belgian-media/
https://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/covid-19-deutsche-aerzte-verschrieben-von-donald-trump-empfohlenes-medikament-a-d62e453e-a38a-4690-9e0b-9465f35a85d7-amp
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8774141/Coronavirus-UK-Lockdown-kill-75-000-thats-OFFICIAL-projection.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/09/oklahoma-doctors-claim-masks-are-harmful-to-healthy-people-and-file-lawsuit-against-mandates.html
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/ca-va-trop-loin-le-temoignage-dune-enseignante-qui-appelle-ses-collegues-au-rassemblement-et-a-la-resistance/2180/
https://fr.sott.net/article/36006-Les-tests-PCR-du-Covid-peuvent-ils-etre-un-moyen-d-infecter-ou-d-implanter-subrepticement-des-personnes
https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/11629637-en-2019-les-medecins-ont-recu-115-millions-de-francs-de-la-pharma.html
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/economia/ora-arriva-laddio-ai-contanti-3000-euro-sul-conto-corrente-1892464.html
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/virus/coronavirus/confinement/covid-19-selon-deux-prix-nobel-sans-confinement-en-decembre-il-y-aura-une-hecatombe-apres-noel-6990277
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