New Years Chaos - Trump Incoming - Huffpo Writer Loses Her Mind

FBI Releases Video of NOLA Terrorist Wearing Meta Glasses, Planting IED-Filled Coolers Across the French Quarter





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released surveillance footage showing Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the perpetrator of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in coolers throughout the French Quarter.





Jabbar was also wearing Meta-branded smart glasses, which he used to scout out the location during prior visits to the city.





Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Houston, conducted the attack by driving a rented Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in 14 fatalities and 35 injuries.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/fbi-releases-video-nola-terrorist-wearing-meta-glasses/





“America is Breaking Down”





“[America] is breaking down,” declared Donald Trump in a recent Truth Social post, responding to the outbreak of terrorism and violence that embroiled the nation in the first two days of the new year.





Had victory not been secured on November 5th, the likelihood of the country surviving much beyond January 20th, given present dismal trends, would have been miniscule.





In a little over two weeks from now, America will undergo the forty-sixth transition in the republic’s history. Just two years shy of its semiquincentennial (250th birthday), the republic is still very much a fledgling one, a toddler if not an infant, in the grand scheme of Western history.









https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/ingrassia-america-is-breaking-down/









Livelsberger Family Question Narrative – Says He Was HUGE Trump Supporter and “Would Have been Able to Make a More Sophisticated Bomb” – After He Allegedly “Shot Himself” PRIOR to Blowing Up CyberTruck





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/update-he-would-have-been-able-make-more/









The Second Trump Administration Will Change the World Order





Now that the nightmare scenario of a close Trump loss and an ensuing fight over the election has been taken off the table by a decisive Trump-led rightist sweep over Harris’ leftist alternative and a number of his key appointments have been announced, a picture of what is likely to happen is emerging. This is my picture of what a second Trump Administration will look like. It is meant to be as accurate as possible without any assessments of good or bad.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-second-trump-administration-will-change-the-world-order/ar-AA1urosi









My Husband And His Family Voted For Trump — So I'm Canceling Thanksgiving And Christmas





I knew he voted red. He knew I voted blue. I had hoped the most capable and most inclusive candidate would win. He hoped his idea of a better America would win. He won, and, from where I stand, America lost.





In the aftermath of Tuesday night’s results, still under the bed covers Wednesday morning, I scrolled social media looking for hope. I unfriended a few short-sighted FB friends — no need to continue our digital relationships and witness their selfishness and hate. Then I saw my husband’s post.





https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-voter-family-marriage-holidays_n_67321c1ce4b0231a203b1b80