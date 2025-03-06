ARE YOU PREPARED? -THIS POWDER KEG IS READY TO BLOW!

DR JOE MARRA-AGUIDINGLITE

https://www.youtube.com/@aguidinglite

DR JOE MARRA-UNIVERSAL TALK

https://www.youtube.com/@UniversalTalking





For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!

https://x.com/irene_makarenko/status/1897326497859523027

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1897400794946920547

https://x.com/igorsushko/status/1897386604404306352

https://x.com/igorsushko/status/1895963707995476333

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2025/03/05/china-ready-war-america-raises-defence-spending-72-per-cent/

https://www.rt.com/news/613778-us-china-trade-war/

https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1897409679854301445

https://x.com/SaltyGirl09/status/1897345060251058334

https://x.com/govt_corrupt/status/1897015582773665998

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1897416407328973224

https://scitechdaily.com/the-suns-hidden-influence-on-earthquakes-new-research-uncovers-a-surprising-link/

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1897316675244212694

https://x.com/stopvaccinating/status/1897413622055215311

https://www.infinityexplorers.com/kali-yuga-and-end-of-earth/

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1897316983718527016