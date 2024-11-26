BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - November 26 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
87 views • 5 months ago

Nov 26, 2024

rt.com


The Biden White House comes clean about allowing Kiev to hit Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles, while American media push narratives that could scare Europe into retaliating against Moscow for its alleged hybrid war. Israeli strikes kill 31 people in Lebanon on Monday, as the IDF claims to be targeting Hezbollah headquarters. Eyewitnesses argue that Israel is really taking aim at civilians. The arrest of a prominent Hindu leader sparks clashes that reportedly leave at least 20 people injured in Bangladesh.

Keywords
newsrussiart
