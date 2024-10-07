© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Military Have Begun Demolishing Houses in the Occupied Territories of Southern Lebanon
According to various estimates, as of this morning, the Israeli military has gained control of 15 to 50 square kilometers of the border area, including the village of Yaroun.
