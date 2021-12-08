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6. The Battle of the Mind - Part 1
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31 views • December 08, 2021
This is a War Against Sin in the Mind; The Bible Urges us to Think! This teaching can change your life and eliminate the need for counselling and prescription drugs. This could be the most important teaching you receive and it can change your life immediately if you put it to practice. God Bless You.
The Gospel
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The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
The Importance of the Mind; The Spiritual Journey; Natural, Carnal & Spiritual Man; The War is Against Thoughts The Battle is for Truth; Strongholds = INCORRECT THINKING; Common Roots of Spiritual Strongholds; The Christian Life is Warfare; Jesus Teaches on Sin & the Mind; Summary of the Situation; Beware of Wrong Thinking; How You Win the Battle...The Word; How to Use the Word as a Weapon; Society’s Solution to Wrong Thinking; Satan, Pharmaceuticals & the State of Society; Solution
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
The Gospel
------------------
The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
The Importance of the Mind; The Spiritual Journey; Natural, Carnal & Spiritual Man; The War is Against Thoughts The Battle is for Truth; Strongholds = INCORRECT THINKING; Common Roots of Spiritual Strongholds; The Christian Life is Warfare; Jesus Teaches on Sin & the Mind; Summary of the Situation; Beware of Wrong Thinking; How You Win the Battle...The Word; How to Use the Word as a Weapon; Society’s Solution to Wrong Thinking; Satan, Pharmaceuticals & the State of Society; Solution
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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