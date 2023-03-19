Create New Account
The Four Living Creatures and the 'Space-Time Continuum'
Brenda Weltner
Published Yesterday

Did you know that 'time travel' is possible? In the Bible, God used symbols--like 'wheels' and 'living creatures' to explain time, space, dimensions--and how they all come together in Him. Buckle up! This is a WILD RIDE! “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Check out this one page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link A website containing the Reader's Digest' version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com Other video platforms: Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/

ezekieleschatologyfour living creaturestime space continuum

