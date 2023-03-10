Mormonism_04

World
Religions
There's a lot of confusion in the world about religion, and what the right path is. Whether it's Judaism, Christianity, Islam, etc., there must be an absolute path to take since all religions are diametrically opposed to each other. Is it one God? Or many gods? Are all the names equating to the same spirit? Or is it all a mixed bag of confusion? Since God is not the author of confusion, this series will make it absolutely clear by unraveling the truth behind each and answering the hard questions.
