Is Vitamin D Deficiency Causing Your Constant Fatigue?

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-Vitamin D deficiency affects 40 to 75 percent of U.S. teens and adults, contributing fatigue.
-Low vitamin D is linked to fatigue through impaired mitochondrial function, reducing energy production efficiency.
-Studies show links between low vitamin D levels and fatigue across populations, though causation unconfirmed.
-Vitamin D supports function, bone health, and aging, with deficiency linked to infections and recovery.
-Testing, diet, and supplementation can restore D levels, though consulting a healthcare provider is advised.
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