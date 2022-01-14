EP 2773-6PM BIDEN INFLATION WORST IN 40 YEARS - GROCERY STORE SHELVES BARE COAST-TO-COAST  

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A year ago, we were promised that the Biden regime would be leading us into a new golden era of prosperity. Obviously, that has not happened. Instead, we are dealing with bare store shelves and painfully high prices from coast to coast. Many are comparing this crisis to the Jimmy Carter era of the 1970s, but we didn’t have persistent shortages for months on end back then. At this point, nobody can deny what is happening. Even the Washington Post is admitting that “social media is swamped with pictures of empty grocery shelves”. The Biden administration promised to resolve our supply chain problems, but they just keep getting worse. When Fox News asked one grocery shopper about the empty shelves, he delivered a chilling response that many of us will not forget any time soon: “It’s like a Soviet store during 1981. It’s horrible.”https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19812
Special Guest: Jo Rose is a medical freedom activist and co founder of New York Freedom Rally. NY Freedom Rally is a grassroots organization that promotes freedom in general and health freedom in particular. We believe in informed consent and bodily autonomy, and welcome anyone who supports those positions. Jo Rose was Arrested for so-called Trespassing for trying to get something to eat without a Vax passport. https://newyorkfreedomrally.org/ https://instagram.com/jospeakstruth_?utm_medium=copy_link
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