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Jesus Healing 1: Black Blind Man Given Sight (miracle)
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2 views • March 13, 2021
The blind man (El Dorado, Arkansas) said, "Parson, my old mammy was a good religious woman. She never told me a lie in all her life. She's been dead now about 10 years. I never heard of you in all my life, even. I live about a hundred miles from here. Last night, I woke up, and standing by the side of my bed stood my old mammy. And she said 'Honey child, you go down to El Dorado, Arkansas, and ask for somebody by the name of Branham. The Lord has given a gift of Divine healing. You shall receive your sight.'"
Pastor Branham, put his hands on him and said, "Brother, the Lord Jesus that has sent this vision to you is standing here now to make you well." The cataract died, immediately.
Sermon 50-100: Disease And Afflictions (Louisville, Kentucky)
This excerpt is taken from "William Branham Read Along Sermons".
Pastor Branham, put his hands on him and said, "Brother, the Lord Jesus that has sent this vision to you is standing here now to make you well." The cataract died, immediately.
Sermon 50-100: Disease And Afflictions (Louisville, Kentucky)
This excerpt is taken from "William Branham Read Along Sermons".
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