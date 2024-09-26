Vladimir Putin: Russia Updates Nuclear Doctrine as Warning to the West

Today, we will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's significant statement that could have serious global ramifications. In a recent meeting with his version of Russia's national security council, President Putin called for an update to Russia's nuclear doctrine. What does this mean? It includes a much clearer definition of the scenarios that could lead Moscow to consider a nuclear strike. President Putin has suggested that the list of potential threats to Russia could be expanded. The presence of 'reliable information' about a major airstrike being launched against Russian territory. This one item alone could signal a major shift in Russia's approach to its national defense and its stance in global politics. What does this mean for international relations, and how might other countries respond?





Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/26/2024





