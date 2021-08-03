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Why The Deep State is Sexualizing Kids
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88 views • August 03, 2021
The Deep State is fiendishly working to sexualize children through government schools and so-called entertainment, and there is a very sinister agenda behind it, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Indeed, since Karl Marx, totalitarians have understood that undermining and destroying the family is critical to achieving their objectives. Sex education literally hurts children in horrifying ways, and yet it keeps getting more and more extreme with each passing year. Don't let your children become the next victims.
Watch the Interview with Judith Reisman:
https://thenewamerican.com/alex-newman-exposing-sick-roots-of-sex-ed-kinsey-cia-child-abuse/
Watch the Interview with Judith Reisman:
https://thenewamerican.com/alex-newman-exposing-sick-roots-of-sex-ed-kinsey-cia-child-abuse/
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