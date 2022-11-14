Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vigilant News 11.14.22: Trump as House Speaker? FTX-Gate Exposes Corrupt Dems
15 views
channel image
StillnessintheStorm
Published 15 days ago |
Donate

Vigilant News focuses on current events, politics, and all things that affect our ability to live free and prosperous lives.

“Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty.”


Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme

Website https://vigilant.news/

Social Media

https://truthsocial.com/@Justindeschamps

https://truthsocial.com/@ryandelarme

https://truthsocial.com/@vigilantnews

Substack:

Ryan https://undergroundnewswire.substack.com/

Justin https://luxveritatis.substack.com/

Show Notes, Go HERE:

https://vigilant.news/2022/11/vigilant-news-11-14-22-trump-as-house-speaker-ftx-gate-exposes-corrupt-dems/

***

PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition

https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7

Pine Needle Extract

+ Amazing Organic Superfood

+ Supports Brain Health

+ Supports Lung Health

+ Supports Heart Health

+ Supports Hormone Health

Book of the Week

• How Do We Know?: An Introduction to Epistemology

https://amzn.to/3UXaNLa

Description: What does it mean to know something? Can we have confidence in our knowledge? Epistemology, the study of knowledge, can often seem like a daunting subject. And yet few topics are more basic to human life. We are inquisitive creatures by nature, and the unending quest for truth leads us to raise difficult questions about the quest itself. What are the conditions, sources and limits of our knowledge? Do our beliefs need to be rationally justified? Can we have certainty? In this primer on epistemology, James Dew and Mark Foreman guide students through this discipline in philosophy. By asking basic questions and using clear, jargon-free language, they provide an entry into some of the most important issues in contemporary philosophy.

Latest Interviews:

INTERVIEW: Raj Doraisamy, What you can do to Defend Our Elections

https://rumble.com/v1omyug-interview-raj-doraisamy-what-you-can-do-to-defend-our-elections.html

OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:

https://vigilant.news/

• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:

https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter

OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/VigilantNews

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm

Keywords
trumpnewsspeaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket