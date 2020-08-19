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Is LYING the new TRUTH?
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36 views • August 19, 2020
Character Building Seed #2
TRUTHFULNESS
Support our work through Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/lightindarknessite
A lost virtue - We need to become humble before God and allow Him to change our characters to be more like Jesus. Self needs to die!
Get free resources from our website:
www.lightindarkness.site
Share with us in the comments below your view or feelings on this character attribute.
Do you think lying is a problem in this day and age?
Share with us an inspiring story where being truthful paid off or where lying got you in even more trouble.
TRUTHFULNESS
Support our work through Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/lightindarknessite
A lost virtue - We need to become humble before God and allow Him to change our characters to be more like Jesus. Self needs to die!
Get free resources from our website:
www.lightindarkness.site
Share with us in the comments below your view or feelings on this character attribute.
Do you think lying is a problem in this day and age?
Share with us an inspiring story where being truthful paid off or where lying got you in even more trouble.
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