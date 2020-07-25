© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe and Mystery Babylon
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • July 25, 2020
Truth is established by two witnesses. The end time visions of Daniel and John agree. Both prophecies describe the world in which we live seen from different perspectives. The "little horn" of Daniel describes the same final world empire as "Babylon the Great" in John's Revelation. Daniel's final empire rises out of three European empires in the same way that the United States was formed by uprooting the colonies of England, France, and Spain. The Beast Empire of the Antichrist will rise up from the ashes of Babylon the Great the Mother of Prostitutes and of the Abominations of the Earth. After seven years Antichrist will be destroyed and Christ's Kingdom will be established on earth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.