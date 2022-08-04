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Chaos & Crisis: The Left’s Revolutionary Playbook Hits America’s Streets
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299 views • August 04, 2022

Glenn Beck


Premiered 20 hours ago WATCH more GlennTV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

We are surrounded by chaos. When children are assaulting police officers, something is very much broken in society. This chaos is spillover from the BLM riots in 2020 that were allowed to run rampant. The legacy of those riots is skyrocketing violence, rampant crime, and an insane George Soros-led crusade against enforcing laws. Glenn says another aspect of America’s chaos is driven by the active campaign to destroy the traditional family and Judeo-Christian morality. This campaign is most obvious in the gender and sexuality confusion raging across America. It’s a campaign fully endorsed and promoted by the Biden administration. The fact that American children are a primary target of this indoctrination is disgusting evidence of a dying culture. All this chaos is the Marxist playbook in action – destabilization to usher in a new system. Glenn reveals the decades of painstaking work by devoted Marxists to organize and indoctrinate. As of now, their plan is working. Will law-abiding and God-fearing Americans refuse the planned takeover?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PhxfBvAHBc


Keywords
current eventschildrenviolencepoliticsamericacrimemarxistnwonew world ordergeorge soroschaoscrisisthe leftindoctrinationtakeoverlawfarechristian valuesrevolutionaryplaybookdestabilization
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