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WE SHALL OVERCOME - TRUMP WILL CATCH THEM ALL - BY THE GRACE of GOD
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230 views • January 15, 2021
WE SHALL OVERCOME
TRUMP WILL CATCH THEM ALL - BY THE GRACE of GOD
It's Not over till the Fat Lady Sings - and she ain't singing for the next 4 years.
Watch and See America return to it's Roots of Freedom - Justice and Pursuit of Happiness.
Those opposed to the US Constitution will be apprehended and Charged with Treason.
Watch History Being Made before your eyes.
TRUMP WILL CATCH THEM ALL - BY THE GRACE of GOD
It's Not over till the Fat Lady Sings - and she ain't singing for the next 4 years.
Watch and See America return to it's Roots of Freedom - Justice and Pursuit of Happiness.
Those opposed to the US Constitution will be apprehended and Charged with Treason.
Watch History Being Made before your eyes.
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