'We’re now the sickest country in the world' – RFK Jr. (Well do something about it!!! - Cynthia)

💬 “We spend almost as much as all the countries in the world combined. And yet we have the worst health outcomes of the top 79 nations in the world,” Trump’s HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained. That’s what the American dream feels like.

🇺🇸 Welcome to the US, the hegemon:

🥇 Highest infant mortality rates

🥇 Lost 10 years of longevity to Europe

🥇 Cancer rates are exploding

🥇 Leading the world in diabetes

🥇 Leading the world in obesity

Adding:

CHINA UNLOCKS 1000X AI SPEED: The Quantum Chip That Changes Everything

An award-winning team has just dropped a game-changing optical quantum chip, and it’s already being deployed. This chip is fully operational NOW in aerospace, biomedicine, and finance.

Here’s the breakdown:

THE TECH:

🟠Developed by CHIPX (Shanghai Jiao Tong University) & Turing Quantum.

🟠Uses LIGHT (photons) instead of electricity for processing.

🟠Achieves "computing power support exceeding the limit of classical computers."

🟠World's first? They claim it: achieving co-packaging, chip-level integration, and wafer-scale mass production.

INDUSTRIAL-SCALE PRODUCTION IS LIVE:

🟠A pilot production line is already operational.

🟠It’s a "complete closed loop" – design, fabrication, packaging, testing, integration.

🟠This enables "optical quantum computers to become industrial-grade products for the first time."

KEY METRICS:

🟠Fits over 1,000 optical components on a 6-inch silicon wafer (monolithic integration).

🟠Design is scalable to support a MILLION qubits.

🟠Slashes development time: Quantum photonic designs that took 6 months now take just 2 WEEKS – a 10x efficiency boost.

THE GLOBAL RACE:

China is now a MAJOR player in photonic chips, a field previously dominated by Europe and the US.

🟠CHIPX's line can produce 12,000 wafers/year.

🟠For context: Dutch company SMART Photonics uses 4-inch wafers; PsiQuantum in California is working on 11.8-inch.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

This is a massive acceleration in the global computing arms race. China is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with quantum-classical hybrid systems. The future of AI data centers and supercomputing is being rewritten right now.