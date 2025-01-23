BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking News! ICE Is Cleaning Out Springfield, OH Resistance Chicks Are On The Ground!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
389 views • 3 months ago

Springfield, OH, Illinios, Chicago, Maryland, Balitmore, New York, New York City, all over the country. More than 300 migrants were arrested Tuesday in raids conducted across the country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.


A source familiar with the matter confirmed the information to The Independent but asked not to be identified because they did not have permission to speak to the media. Some of the 308 migrants were arrested in their homes and on the street and released into ICE custody from local jails.


All agency field offices that could send officers out were asked to do so.

Michelle Del Rey

Wed, January 22, 2025 Yahoo News

https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-300-immigrants-arrested-first-215533075.html?

LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Bitchute and every Sunday at 1:00 PM EST for World News, see the contact list below!

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers' "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021

https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...

Neighborhood B2T Platform: neighborhoodsocial.com ResistanceChicks

JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast!https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Pol...

Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:

 https://www.resistancechicks.com/cont...

Website: resistancechicks

https://www.resistancechicks.com/

sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Sound Cloud / leah-svensson Masfaith3

NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC. We urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Old School Survival Boot Camp 140 hands-on or interactive class every year in the month of May, www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?re...

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com...

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonsto... TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Keywords
libertypresident trumpicelaw enforcementhaitihomeschoolingrestaurantohiospringfieldnews commentaryresistance chickshorticulturechristian world viewhorses are our transportationhaitiansspringfield ohioyellow springyoungs jersy dairy farm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy