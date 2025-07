🤜🏻 Multiculturalism Failed 🤛🏻

As the movie comes to a close a new world awaits for us to build.

Creating Unity in every country.

Diversity has weakened societies all over the world.

We no longer create cultural unity.

Who are we, and how do we build the new world to come.





Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.





https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





"There are many so-called Warriors that would bring defeat or death to their enemies. These are not really Warriors. They are leftovers of an obsolete species of Sorcerer called the Old Seers. When you realize that fortune must follow your enemies as it would you, you have transformed to a true Warrior. The enemy is the thought that you alone must thrive and to do so, others need to suffer. It is best if all thrive upon their path. Then the curse of the enemy will finally be transmuted and you will evolve into a much more challenging field of endeavor."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon