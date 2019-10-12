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6 easy strength training exercises
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384 views • October 12, 2019
A strength training exercise routine doesn't require weights or a gym membership. In this video, MD Anderson wellness specialist Evan Thoman demonstrates simple strength training exercises you can do at home. Do these exercises twice a week to help lower your cancer risk.
Learn more about healthy living and cancer prevention strategies: https://www.mdanderson.org/focused.
Request an appointment at MD Anderson by calling 1-877-632-6789 or by completing an online self-referral: https://my.mdanderson.org/RequestAppo....
Learn more about healthy living and cancer prevention strategies: https://www.mdanderson.org/focused.
Request an appointment at MD Anderson by calling 1-877-632-6789 or by completing an online self-referral: https://my.mdanderson.org/RequestAppo....
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