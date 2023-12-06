[Prophetic] The War- Whad Does it Mean? | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

In the times we are living, we need to be knowledgeable of what’s going on and not be caught off guard of “The Lord’s Return” - for these are the “last days”. It is imperative we pay attention to the 2023 Church Address message, of what the Lord stated to His End-time remnants (selected, appointed, and anointed for His purpose) regarding what would happen within this year and the importance of how to preserve our stability, in the midst of the world’s turmoil. It is in your seeking and hungering of the Lord, that you will know how to navigate in these times, with “steadfast faith”, with “supernatural peace”, and having “resounding victory”.





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtubehttps://youtu.be/NO9R8xQWIiw?si=nBP-p...





State of Church Address Reference; January 8, 2023 https://youtu.be/xY6LcwIFwEQ?si=ddZJK...





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





"Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"