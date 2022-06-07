Film Trailer: "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" by Dr. Andy Wakefield

"Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" premieres June 10, 2022. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. In this documentary film, you’ll learn:

The harrowing and chilling story of how a World Health Organization (WHO) program, disguised as a public health vaccination campaign, resulted in mass sterilization of African women.

How the ability to carry a pregnancy to term has been tragically stripped away from these women as the government attempts to cover up the evidence.

About a brave, Kenyan doctor—Dr. Stephen Karanja—who warned the world that once they’re done with Africa, they’re coming for the children and everyone else.

From leading experts expressing their grave concerns regarding other vaccines that could cause infertility in women around the world including the COVID shot.





You will be able to watch the film for free here: https://infertilitymovie.org/