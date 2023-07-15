Explosive Revelation: DOJ Deletes 17 Tapes Exposing Corruption by Joe Biden

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing scrutiny after reportedly deleting 17 tapes that allegedly contained evidence of corruption involving Joe Biden. Senator Chuck Grassley has voiced concerns about this development, emphasizing the need for accountability and a trustworthy FBI. The deleted tapes are said to have contained evidence of bribery and other illegal activities implicating Biden himself. This act by the DOJ raises questions about the integrity of the deep state and its potential interference in the judicial system. The deletion of crucial evidence should be a cause for alarm, as it undermines transparency and justice. The American people deserve answers and justice in this matter.
