© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay Away Warning Testimonies 3 of 7
Follow
1
Share
Report
73 views • April 27, 2021
These testimonies are about people who have not been vaccinated and come too close to those who are vaccinated. They receive unusual symptoms especially in women like bruises, menstrual period problems, migraine headaches, blood clots, nose bleeds even lose pets.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.